With news of the Fitbit Versa this week, we might be looking at the strongest Apple Watch competitor to date.

Priced at $200, the Versa will retail for $50 less than the entry-level Apple Watch. Fitbit has updated the Versa's design compared to that of its predecessor, the Ionic, making it smaller and lighter, with a 'squircle' face design similar to the Apple Watch's. The Versa still includes heart-rate monitoring, 50-meter water resistance, music storage and a four-day battery life. That said, Fitbit has scrapped the built-in GPS for its upcoming model, which may be a deal breaker for some.

So now, we're curious to know your thoughts: Will this be the smartwatch Apple needs to look out for, or will the Fitbit Versa be a flop? Let us know in the poll below!