Clubhouse reportedly banned in China

Getty

Clubhouse users in mainland China reportedly can no longer access the app, outlets like The New York Times and The Guardian reported Monday.

The ban reportedly came after Chinese-speaking users started discussing issues like China-Taiwan relations, as well as the Chinese government's genocide of Uighur Muslims, Bloomberg reported.

Clubhouse is an audio-based app that allows users to create and join rooms on topics, and talk to others around the world. It launched in 2020 and has become a much-buzzed about app, attracting the attention of notable names from Hollywood and Silicon Valley, including Tiffany Haddish and Ava DuVernay, as well as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The app is still in beta, is invite-only and only available for iPhone users.

This isn't the first time a social networking app has been banned in China. Clubhouse joins a list including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others.

Clubhouse didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.