Clubhouse launches Android beta after year on iOS

Getty Images

Clubhouse, the exclusive invite-only audio chat app, is now available for Android devices, after more than a year on iOS. Clubhouse said Sunday the Android beta version would begin rolling out immediately in the US, followed by other English-speaking countries and eventually the rest of the world.

"Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," the company said in a blog post Sunday.

Launched in March 2020, Clubhouse was developed by Davison and Rohan Seth. The app houses virtual rooms where you can listen in or speak on specific topics and conversations.

But you may have to wait awhile before you can jump into one of the chats; the company plans to maintain the invite and waitlist system to keep things from growing out of hand.

Clubhouse said in January it would "begin work on our Android app soon." The social network then hired an Android software developer at the end of February, according to CNBC.