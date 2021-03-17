Clubhouse is being investigated by a French privacy watchdog group

James Martin/CNET

Clubhouse, the invite-only audio-chat app that's all the rage in Silicon Valley, is under investigation by the National Commission for Computing and Liberties (CNIL), a French privacy watchdog group, after a complaint. The complaint called into question Clubhouse's compliance with European data privacy regulations, and initial verification from the CNIL found that the company isn't established with the European Union, according to a post from the CNIL on Wednesday.

The CNIL is also looking into a petition circulating in France that calls for regulatory intervention. As of Wednesday, the petition, spotted by TechCrunch, has more than 13,000 signatures.

"We call for an immediate and full investigation of any violations by Clubhouse of our privacy laws, with maximum penalties imposed if Clubhouse's operations are found to be illegal," the petition says.

Because it's not established in the EU, the app can be investigated by any EU data protection authority that hears a complaint or sees cause for concern. The GDPR, or the General Data Protection Regulation, is a far-reaching law designed to uphold privacy rights for Europe's citizens.

Clubhouse and the CNIL didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.