Several websites became unavailable Friday after Cloudflare experienced outages in parts of its network. The affected system, called a DNS resolver, connects web users to the right websites when they type in a URL. Those affected reportedly include websites for Shopify, Politico, Discord and League of Legends.
Cloudflare didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In an incident report, the company said the outage wasn't the result of an attack.
Discuss: Cloudflare DNS outage makes websites unreachable
