Cloudflare DNS outage makes websites unreachable

The internet infrastructure giant helps connect web users to the right server. That went awry on Friday.

Users were locked out of websites Friday due to an outage with web infrastructure giant Clouflare.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Several websites became unavailable Friday after Cloudflare experienced outages in parts of its network. The affected system, called a DNS resolver, connects web users to the right websites when they type in a URL. Those affected reportedly include websites for Shopify, Politico, Discord and League of Legends. 

Cloudflare didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In an incident report, the company said the outage wasn't the result of an attack.