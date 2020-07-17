Cloudflare DNS outage makes websites unreachable

Angela Lang/CNET

Several websites became unavailable Friday after Cloudflare experienced outages in parts of its network. The affected system, called a DNS resolver, connects web users to the right websites when they type in a URL. Those affected reportedly include websites for Shopify, Politico, Discord and League of Legends.

Cloudflare didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In an incident report, the company said the outage wasn't the result of an attack.