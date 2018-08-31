Zoolz

Every so often I ask Cheapskate readers to name their favorite deals. One that continues to make the list (despite the funny name): Zoolz.

What the heck is Zoolz? It's a cloud-storage service, and a rather unique on at that. It's also extremely affordable, at least if you take advantage of this deal: StackSocial offers a lifetime 3TB Zoolz subscription for $74.95.

Is there risk in choosing a cloud-storage service not called Dropbox, Google Drive or OneDrive? What if Zoolz' lifetime turns out to be significantly shorter than yours? Certainly lots of seemingly similar services have come and gone, and this is your data we're talking about.

Rest easy: UK-based Zoolz has been in the biz since 2010, mostly focusing on cold-storage technology (based on Amazon Glacier) for businesses. The company claims over 3 million users and partners, including Acer, Canon and Dell. There are no guarantees, of course, but this might be something worth considering if you're looking to, say, add a cloud component to your current local-backup setup.

In fact, your 3TB allotment consists of 1.5TB of "hot" (meaning instant, Dropbox-like) storage and 1.5TB of "cold" storage -- the kind you use as a semipermanent archive. (Note, however, that it can take several hours to retrieve files from cold storage.)

This particular Zoolz plan derives from the company's Zoolz Home offering, though there's no exact equivalent: In addition to the hot-and-cold TB setup, StackSocial's deal is good for two machines (i.e. two users). The closest equivalent (with one user and 1TB) would cost you $40 per year. This is $75 and you're good forever.

Hopefully. I won't say there's no risk involved, but based on what I've heard from readers who've tried Zoolz, this is a pretty stellar cloud-backup deal.

Your thoughts?

SiliconDust

Bonus deal: If you've been itching to cut the cord but don't want to sacrifice local channels, check out the SiliconDust HDHomeRun. It's a little TV-tuner box (BYO antenna) that plugs into your router, then feeds live broadcasts to your TV, phone, tablet, etc.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the HDHomeRun Connect Duo for $79.99, a price that includes a free Amazon Fire TV Stick (a $30 value). It normally runs $99.99.

The Duo features two over-the-air (OTA) tuners, meaning you can watch one show while someone else is watching another. If you want to double that, the Quatro version is on sale for $119.99 (including the free Fire TV Stick).

Meanwhile, there's an optional DVR service (very reasonably priced at $35 per year) that lets you pause, schedule and record live TV, set up season passes and more.

Bonus deal No. 2: Listen to this! Groupon is offering three free months of Pandora Premium. New subscribers only, of course, but it's a $30 value.

Read more: These are the best Labor Day deals of 2018.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!