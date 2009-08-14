Close-up footage of plane-chopper crash hits Web

An NBC News video with footage of most of the midair collision between a plane and helicopter over the Hudson River last Saturday is available on YouTube.

An Italian tourist was trying to get accustomed to a new video camera during a tour boat cruise and focused his lens on the helicopter. The plane comes into view from behind the helicopter and then appears to clip the helicopter with its right wing.

Before the videographer stops shooting, the plane is recorded flipping over and apparently breaking up in a cloud of debris while both aircraft plunge toward the water. Be advised: the scenes may be upsetting to some.

NBC's report from Thursday on the new footage can be seen below. A separate report with the same footage is here.