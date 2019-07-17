Frank Bienewald/Getty Images

Clinical Pathology Laboratories is the latest to fall victim to a data security breach at billing collections service American Medical Collection Agency. CPL discovered 2.2 million patients' may have had their names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and other personal information stolen.

In a release Monday, that was spotted Wednesday by TechCrunch, CPL said that 34,500 patients also had their credit card or banking information compromised, in addition to other personal information. The AMCA sent letters to those patients notifying them of the breach.

AMCA became aware of the breach on March 21, investigated and informed CPL the following month, according to the lab's release on Friday. CPL said its security system wasn't affected and that AMCA said patient security numbers weren't involved in the incident. CPL doesn't provide AMCA with healthcare records such as laboratory results and clinical history, according to the release.

In June, LabCorp said the personal and financial data on as many as 7.7 million customers were exposed in the AMCA breach. Quest Diagnostics also said 11.9 million of its patients were impacted.

