Getty Images

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will be the subject of a Hulu documentary set to air in 2020, the streaming service announced Monday. The film's working title is Greta, and it will be directed by Nathan Grossman and produced by Cecilia Nessen and Fredrik Heinig through B-Reel Films, a Hulu representative said. Deadline earlier reported the news.

The documentary follows Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish student, from a school strike she starts in Stockholm in August 2018 to raise awareness about climate change, all the way to parliaments and international protests. The activist's demand for world leaders to tackle climate change has encouraged many to participate in climate strikes.

Last week, Thunberg became Time's youngest Person of the Year. The publication described her as the "most compelling voice on the most important issue facing the planet." World leaders including Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took to social media to congratulate Thunberg on the recognition.