There's no substitute for fresh herbs. But even if you've got a garden or grow space to plant basil, thyme, rosemary and the rest of the gang, there's a good chance it goes dormant in the fall and winter seasons. Not so with a soil-less indoor smart garden, which allows for growing fresh herbs, greens, veggies and even catnip all year round. The Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 is currently down under $70 (normally $100) at Best Buy.
Even if you're not someone who uses fresh herbs on the regular, you can station this puppy on a desk or shelf and have fresh flowers in bloom anytime. The LED lamps provide ample light to grow any of the more than 50 seed pods available on Click & Grow's website. (This unit comes with three basil pods). If you're looking to get growing ASAP, Best Buy will ship the Click & Grow for free by Tuesday. Or pick it up in-store later today, pending inventory.
Discuss: This indoor smart garden is under $70 and grows fresh herbs all year
