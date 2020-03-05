Clearview AI app was reportedly used for fun by company's investors, friends

Getty Images

Before Clearview AI became the target of public scrutiny earlier this year, the controversial facial recognition app was used freely by the company's investors, clients and friends, according to a report Thursday from The New York Times. The app was reportedly demonstrated at events like parties, business gatherings and even on dates.

Clearview AI identifies people by comparing photos to a database of images scraped from social media and other sites. It came under fire after a New York Times investigation into the software company, and in late January, Sen. Edward Markey called Clearview AI a "chilling" privacy risk. Since then, Google, YouTube, Microsoft and Twitter have sent cease-and-desist letters to Clearview AI, and the company is also facing multiple lawsuits.

"As part of the ordinary course of due diligence, we provided trial accounts to potential and current investors, and other strategic partners, so they could test the technology," said Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That in an emailed statement Thursday.

The Times also said it's identified "multiple individuals with active access to Clearview's technology" who aren't members of law enforcement. In January, Clearview AI said its search engine is available only for law enforcement agencies and select security professional as a tool to aid investigations.

In addition to law enforcement agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Justice, BuzzFeed News last month reported the app has been used by people working at Macy's, Walmart and other retailers.