Cleanup in the VPN aisle: Lock in IPVanish for $45 per year for life

A VPN might sound like a needlessly technical complication to your internet connection, but there are a lot of advantages to using one. Not only does it afford you greater privacy, but with some simple tweaks, you can appear to be located anywhere on earth, giving you access to online content intended for different regions. If you're finding yourself spending a lot of time at home these days as we all wait out the global pandemic, a VPN might be just what you need. But VPNs can be pricey and complicated. If you're looking to set up your first VPN, IPVanish is both beginner-friendly and, through the end of the month, available for 70% off. Ordinarily as much as $120 per year, you can get when you choose the two-year option in the middle of the page. The discount code SECURESPR1NG should be applied automatically.

That works out to $3.70 per month, and it gets better: Firstly, it includes 250GB of online storage through SugarSync, and secondly, the deal sticks with you when the two years are up. You can renew for $89 every two years for the life of your account. Some introductory deals are exactly that -- introductory -- and bounce back to full price when the initial offer expires. With this deal, you're locked into this price for as long as you maintain your IPVanish account.

There are a lot of VPNs out there to choose from, but IPVanish is a standout option. In CNET's roundup of the best VPN services of 2020, IPVanish was our choice as the best VPN for beginners, with a fun, flexible interface that actively encourages new users to spend time under the hood, tweaking the setup.

It's also a speedy VPN that has shown to be competitive with fellow front-runner NordVPN, which is remarkable when you consider that IPVanish only maintains about 1,400 servers -- though it does route users through a large cache of about 40,000 IP addresses. IPVanish supports up to 10 simultaneous connections, which adds considerable value if you have a lot of devices vying for the internet in your home. (IPVanish works on Windows, Mac, iOS, Linux, Android and even Amazon Fire devices.) For added security, IPVanish says it keeps no logs. You can learn a lot more in CNET's in-depth review of IPVanish.

As you might expect, this deal is limited to first-time IPVanish subscribers, and if you're disappointed with IPVanish, you have up to 30 days to get your money back (that's recently up from just seven days).

