Cleanup in the VPN aisle: Get 3 months of IPVanish for the price of 1

IPVanish

A VPN might sound like a needlessly technical complication to your home internet connection, but there are a lot of advantages to using one. Not only does it afford you greater privacy and security -- useful if you're working from home during the pandemic -- but with some simple tweaks, you can appear to be located anywhere on Earth, giving you access to content intended for different regions. So yes, you can stream sports events that are usually inaccessible because of geographic boundaries. But VPNs can be pricey and complicated. If you're looking to set one up for the first time, .

You can subscribe to IPVanish on a monthly, annual or quarterly plan, but right now the deal to beat is the quarterly is $3.99 per month, billed up-front as $11.99. That's the same price as a single month right now, so you'd be nuts to choose anything else.

All IPVanish plans always include 250GB of storage with SugarSync at no additional cost. SugarSync is usually $10 per month, so don't forget to factor that into the equation as well.

There are a lot of VPNs out there to choose from, but IPVanish is a standout option. In CNET's roundup of the best VPN services of 2020, IPVanish was our choice as the best VPN for beginners, with a fun, flexible interface that actively encourages new users to spend time under the hood, tweaking the setup.

It's also speedy and has been shown to be competitive with fellow front-runner NordVPN, which is remarkable when you consider that IPVanish only maintains about 1,400 servers -- though it does route users through a large cache of about 40,000 IP addresses. IPVanish supports up to 10 simultaneous connections, which adds considerable value if you have a lot of devices vying for the internet in your home. (IPVanish works on Windows, Mac, iOS, Linux, Android and even Amazon Fire devices.) For added security, IPVanish says it keeps no logs. You can learn a lot more in CNET's in-depth review of IPVanish.

As you might expect, this deal is limited to first-time IPVanish subscribers, and if you're disappointed with IPVanish, you have up to 30 days to get your money back (that's recently up from just seven days). You should be able to nab this deal anytime between now and the end of July.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated with a new monthly version of the deal.

