Clean up with a Dyson V6 Cordless Vacuum for just $120

How important is it to get a brand-new gadget in a never-before-opened retail box? Perhaps it's not as important as saving 60% off on a factory-refurbished Dyson cordless vacuum. Personally, I covet Dyson cordless vacuums -- they're well-designed, offer a ton of cleaning power and are super convenient. Unfortunately, they generally top the scales on price. That's why I'm so excited about this deal. Right now, Rakuten is offering , down from the usual $300, and includes a six-month warranty.

It's hard to fault the V6 as a vacuum. When CNET reviewed the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum, we noted that it was one of the best stick-style vacuums we ever tested. It's a an ultra-lightweight, cordless cyclonic vacuum. The It weighs just 4.6 pounds -- that includes the motor, cyclones and dustbin -- and is very comfortable to use. To save battery life (you get about 20 minutes of use between charges), the V6 has a trigger that you hold down to run the vacuum, rather than a power switch that simply turns it on. But the best part? Reviewer Katie Pilkington noted that "what's most impressive about the v6 is that it boasts better performance than some of the full-size upright vacuums we tested."

If you want to get this deal, remember that you need to be logged into your Rakuten account (if you don't have one, you can sign up for a Rakuten account for free). Not only is the vacuum 60% off, but Rakuten throws in 15% back in Rakuten points, which is the equivalent of $18 that you can apply to your next purchase.

