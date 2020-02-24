Clean up in the discount aisle: Save $200 on an iRobot Roomba i7 Plus

Juan Garzon / CNET

Robot vacuums are evolving so quickly that it's possible iRobot will eventually usher in the singularity. The Roomba i7 Plus is a great example of innovation in floor sweeping bots: When it returns home to charge, it can empty itself at the same time, eliminating one of the most unpleasant aspects of using a robot vacuum. But you pay dearly for this kind of convenience: The i7 Plus costs a cool grand. Right now, though, you can get the at Amazon, saving $200 in the process.

What's fascinating is that the i7 Plus's home base is actually a powerful vacuum in its own right, able to suck the rubbish out of the Roomba's bin and into a tower-shaped trash container. It hold about 30 cleaning sorties' worth of dirt, so you can conceivably go a month or so between needing to handle a trash bag.

That's not all; the i7 Plus also maps your home and can remember the names of rooms, so you can command it to clean specific locations with voice commands.

This is exactly the sort of thing that gets the smart home geek in me super excited -- in fact, I'd rather have a self-emptying Roomba than a Star Wars-themed robot vacuum, though that deal is still happening if that's more your jam. But admittedly, it's not really a steal, even at $200 off. There have been better deals on the i7 Plus before and I expect we'll see cheaper prices again, especially as we get closer to a new self-emptying model. What do you think about the i7 Plus? What price would make this model irresistible to you?

