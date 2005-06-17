Classrooms outfitted with Xboxes

Classrooms in Japan will be getting Xboxes, but not for playing games. Microsoft announced on Thursday that it will donate Xbox consoles enabled with video chat capabilities to all elementary and junior high schools in Tokyo's Suginami ward in hopes of helping the children become more IT-literate.

A total of 80 Xbox units will be given out to 44 grade schools, 23 junior high schools and eight other public facilities in Suginami starting in late June. The consoles will let Microsoft teach the students how to use videoconferencing to take online classes, as well as communicate with other Xbox Live-enabled schools.

Hirohiko Niizumi reported for GameSpot.