Cirque announces Handspring keyboard

Cirque announced on Tuesday a keyboard for Handspring's Visor Edge handheld computer. Cirque's PDA Pocket Keyboard sells for $41.95. The Salt Lake City-based company also offers $4.95 adapters that allow consumers to use the keyboard with all other Palm OS-based handhelds. The keyboard measures 3.8 inches long by 2.7 inches wide by 0.4 inches thick and weighs 1.9 ounces