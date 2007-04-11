Cingular launches Nokia 2610

Cingular has just launched the Nokia 2610, a simple candybar phone with a few basic features, but nothing too fancy. They include texting, e-mail, instant messaging, a mobile Web browser, a speakerphone, and support for MP3 ring tones.
The handset also includes Nokia's new Xpress Audio Messaging, which sounds like a fancy name for phone tag (it lets you send voice clips to one another). It's available for the low price of $19.99 with a two-year agreement and an online discount.
