Ian Knighton/CNET

Your Amazon device may have a higher purpose than simply announcing the weather.

The Church of England has a new Alexa skill, outlined in a blog post Thursday, and joins a whole category of Alexa skills for religion and spirituality.

"We're planning to ensure users can find more answers to faith questions and to explore on other platforms in future," the post said.

Using the Alexa skill, you can ask for a prayer of the day, where the nearest Church of England is located, and even some of those bigger nagging theological questions, like "what faith is," "who God is" and "what it means to believe in God."

If you don't have an Amazon smart speaker, never fear. The Church of England wants to be platform agnostic -- so to speak -- and is planning a launch for the Apple HomePod and Google Home in the future.