Chrysler, Dodge cars to get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

FCA, the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep branded cars, has a new version of its Uconnect infotainment system that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Along with the new features, announced at CES today, FCA promised faster start-up times and capacitive touchscreens that yield better response times.

Many current Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge models can be had with the Uconnect 8.4 Nav system, which uses an 8.4-inch touchscreen to give drivers access to hands-free phone calls, digital audio and navigation. In addition, the Uconnect system includes a data connection powering online destination search.

The new version, according to FCA, will feature hardware upgrades resulting in better response and processing. The addition of a capacitive touchscreen also allows support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With these features, iPhone and Android phone users can plug their smartphones into the car, making use of their phone's navigation, texting and other apps, through voice and touch commands.

With the adoption of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FCA joins GM, Honda, Hyundai, Audi and a growing list of automakers supporting these features.

Although FCA would not say which models would receive the new Uconnect system first, it noted in a press release that the system would be "introduced" in 2016.

