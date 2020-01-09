Chromebook deals: Save on models from HP and Lenovo

HP

Whether you're looking for a Chromebook to supplement or replace your current Windows or Mac laptop, there are three models heavily discounted on Amazon right now that are worth checking out. The low-end Lenovo 100E Chromebook we spied earlier this week is still discounted to $119 at Walmart, but it's best suited for students with its meager specs and small, 11.6-inch screen. Two more capable models with larger displays from Lenovo and HP are better bets outside the classroom and currently very near their all-time low prices on Amazon. And, until the end of the month, a Chromebook can get you three free months of Disney Plus.

Lenovo First up, the student-focused Lenovo 100E Chromebook. It serves up a MediaTek Arm processor, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. That 4GB of memory is double what you usually find in a Chromebook at this price, but the 16GB of storage leaves next to no room for storing files locally. You'll need to embrace the cloud or use the microSD slot to expand its capacity. The 11.6-inch display is too cramped for much multitasking, but its 1,366x768-pixel resolution is sufficiently sharp for its size.

Lenovo For another $100, this Lenovo Chromebook gets you a roomier 14-inch display with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 64GB of internal storage. It supplies the same MediaTek Arm processor and 4GB RAM as the above model, which should suffice for basic use and a smooth Chrome OS experience. At $220, the Lenovo S330 Chromebook is only $3 more than its all-time low price.