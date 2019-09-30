Chromebook deals: Save on models from Asus, HP and Lenovo

Lenovo

A convertible Asus Chromebook is at its lowest price ever on Amazon, while two Chromebooks from HP and Lenovo on sale at Best Buy have dipped to all-time lows. The Asus and Lenovo models are at the luxury end of the Chromebook spectrum with aluminum enclosures instead of plastic, full HD touch displays and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The HP Chromebook lacks such niceties but still serves up a roomy display at a very approachable price.

Before we dive into the deals, perhaps you are asking if you should buy a laptop or a Chromebook? And if you are convinced a Chromebook is the right way to go, check out our picks for the best Chromebooks of 2019.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET Lenovo's biggest Chromebook boasts an eighth-gen, quad-core Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of flash storage. Its huge 15.6-inch touch display has a 1920x1080 resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It all comes wrapped in a sleek and sturdy aluminum enclosure. Read the Lenovo Yoga C630 review

HP The highlight of this basic Chromebook is its 14-inch display, which is larger than the 11- or 12-inch displays you usually find at this price. The display does not feature touch support, however, and its resolution tops out at 1,366 by 768. With a dual-core AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage, the HP Chromebook 14 is a good choice as an affordable second system for browsing the Web and watching Netflix and YouTube.

Sarah Tew/CNET Boasting sleek, brushed-aluminum styling, the 14-inch Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is a luxury Chromebook. The Full HD touch display is framed by 5mm NanoEdge bezels, and the 360-degree hinge lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes. The keyboard is roomy and features backlighting. Inside, this configuration features an Intel Core m3-8100y CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of flash storage.