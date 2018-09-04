Chrome wants to help you stop recycling the same damn passwords

Google

Do you use the same password for all your online services? Are you worried somebody can hack one and then take all?

Google on Tuesday released an improved built-in password manager that automatically generates a random password when you sign up on a new website, according to the company's blog post. It's one of the new features Google unveiled as part of a redesign of its Chrome browser.

Having the same password for everything could be dangerous. If a hacker infiltrates one of your accounts, all of your accounts could be at risk.

Google saves the auto-generated passwords with your Google account, so they should survive intact even if you drop your phone into the ocean or your laptop dies. And if you're interested in moving from Chrome to a cross-browser password manager like 1Password, LastPass or Bitwarden, you can export your passwords through Chrome settings' password section.

Tuesday is Google Chrome's 10th anniversary. Check out other features and the redesign here.