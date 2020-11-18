Chrome and Firefox reportedly now available for Apple's M1 Macs

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google Chrome has reportedly released an updated version that supports Apple's new lineup of Macs with its own homemade silicon. According to 9to5Google, the Apple silicon version of Chrome for Mac is available now.

You can get it from the Chrome site by clicking "download" and then selecting "Mac with Apple chip."

Developers on Twitter have also spotted preliminary support for Apple's silicon in Firefox 84 beta.

Google and Mozilla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple has begun sales of its new $999 MacBook Air and $1,199 MacBook Pro laptops, as well as its revamped $699 Mac Mini no-frills desktop, which all run the new M1 chip that serves as the brains of its computers.