Chrome 6 eerily predicts your next click

Google's beavering away on Chrome 6 and word is the next version will predict what sites you want to visit next, in an attempt to make Web browsing even faster.

The browser is set to feature 'predictive pre-connections', which analyse a user's browsing habits over time, according to Trusted Reviews. Enter a search term and it'll automatically pre-load in the background the pages you're most likely to visit, reducing the amount of time it takes to display that Web site should you decide you actually want to go there.

Though it's not been confirmed, we're assuming the browser will base its predictions on data gathered from all Chrome users, and not just data harvested from an individual's browsing habits. After all, if an individual has Googled something and clicked a link, the page is, generally speaking, cached locally, negating any benefit gained from pre-loading.



If this turns out to be the case, consider us creeped out.

Our search overlords said: "When a navigation takes place, and we've seen navigations to that domain/port before, and the history-based probability that we'll need to make a connection to a second site is sufficiently large, then we pre-connect to that second site while we are still connecting to the primary site (and before we've gotten content from the primary site)."

On the one hand, faster Web loading is all to the good, but do we really want Google keeping on eye on where we visit and knowing us so intimately that it knows where we'll go next? Discussions in the comments below, please.