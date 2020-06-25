Christopher Nolan's Tenet will no longer be released in July

Warner Bros. Pictures

Christopher Nolan's Tenet was set to pave the way back to movie theaters, but concerns about the coronavirus pandemic have seen Warner Bros. push its release back -- for the second time.

The latest Nolan mind bender is now scheduled to hit theaters Aug. 12. Nolan was eager to keep Tenet's original July 17 release amid the cavalcade of other blockbusters vacating their summer premieres. But even that was postponed to July 31, before the latest change.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement Thursday (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy."

Nolan's classic Inception will hit theaters next month, with a rerelease on July 31 to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The latest Tenet delay makes sense, as New York and Los Angeles cinemas aren't going to reopen with Phase 4. It'll be a different movie experience once they do reopen, with physical-distancing measures, a cap on audience attendance and mask requirements in place at some cinemas, according to Variety.

Like most Nolan films (Dunkirk, The Dark Knight trilogy), the director has built hype by releasing as few details as possible. We'll have to carry on being patient to see what looks like another tricky sci-fi thriller, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.