Christopher Nolan's Tenet 'delayed indefinitely,' report says

Christopher Nolan's Tenet was set to pave the way back to movie theaters, but concerns about the coronavirus pandemic have seen Warner Bros. push its release back twice. Now, a new report says the film is "delayed indefinitely."

"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature," Warner Bros. studio's chairman Toby Emmerich told Variety in a statement. "We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that."

Previously, Nolan's mind bender has been rescheduled twice. Tenet was originally to hit theaters July 17 amid the cavalcade of other blockbusters vacating their summer premieres, but was postponed to July 31. Soon after, it was pushed back once more to Aug. 12.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement Thursday (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy."

Nolan's classic Inception will hit theaters next month, with a rerelease on July 31 to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The latest Tenet delay makes sense, as New York and Los Angeles cinemas won't be reopening with Phase 4. It'll be a different movie experience once they do reopen, with physical-distancing measures, a cap on audience attendance and mask requirements in place at some cinemas, according to Variety.

Like most Nolan films (Dunkirk, The Dark Knight trilogy), the director has built hype by releasing as few details as possible. We'll have to carry on being patient to see what looks like another tricky sci-fi thriller, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.