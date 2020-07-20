Christopher Nolan's Tenet delayed again

Warner Bros. Pictures

Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic had already prompted Warner Bros. to push the release of Tenet, Christopher Nolan's new mind-bending movie, back twice. Now, the film has been delayed again.

"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet," said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that." Variety reported the news earlier.

Tenet was originally set to hit theaters July 17 amid a cavalcade of other blockbusters vacating their summer premieres, but was postponed until July 31. Soon after, it was pushed back to Aug. 12.

Like most Nolan films (Dunkirk, The Dark Knight trilogy), the director has built hype by releasing as few details as possible. We'll have to carry on being patient to see what looks like another tricky sci-fi thriller, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.