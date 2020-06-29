CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

2021 Ford F-150 Cyberpunk 2077 Animal Crossing adds swimming Netflix's Big Mouth recasting Amazon Big Style Sale Apple WWDC 2020

Christopher Nolan's on-set chair ban sits well as a Twitter meme

Chair-less whispers: Nolan's anti-sitting rule on set causing chair-full puns across Twitter.

Listen
- 01:26
fl-29624.jpg

Does taking a knee count as sitting? Director Christopher Nolan discusses a scene with Matthew McConaughey on the set of Interstellar. 

 Melinda Sue Gordon

If you weren't allowed to sit at work, would you get more done? Apparently, Tenet movie director Christopher Nolan adamantly believes chairs encourage an unproductive movie set, according to actor Anne Hathaway, who worked with Nolan on the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.

"Chris also doesn't allow chairs... and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working," Hathaway told Variety on Monday. "He has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing."

Nolan's bizarre anti-sitting rule didn't sit right with fans who took to Twitter with their own hilarious reactions.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 writer and actor Bill Corbett suggested a chair prank perfect for Nolan.

Other fans suggested musical chairs and restaurant seating could trigger Nolan into pure shock.

Here are a few more chair jokes worthy of a standing ovation.

Even the Joker is in on the gag.

One movie fan pointed out all the memorable sitting moments in Nolan's previous movies such as the Batman film The Dark KnightInception, and Interstellar, and Memento

Another fan points out images of actor Robert Pattinson sitting own on location during the filming of Nolan's upcoming movie, Tenet.

Nolan has yet to publicly saying anything about his unusual no-chair rule, but it must be working in his favorite considering all the nominations and awards he's earned for his previous films.

Fans will have to wait to see how much his characters sit in his newest movie Tenet, which hits theaters on Aug. 12.

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

See all photos