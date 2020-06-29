If you weren't allowed to sit at work, would you get more done? Apparently, Tenet movie director Christopher Nolan adamantly believes chairs encourage an unproductive movie set, according to actor Anne Hathaway, who worked with Nolan on the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.
"Chris also doesn't allow chairs... and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working," Hathaway told Variety on Monday. "He has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing."
Nolan's bizarre anti-sitting rule didn't sit right with fans who took to Twitter with their own hilarious reactions.
Mystery Science Theater 3000 writer and actor Bill Corbett suggested a chair prank perfect for Nolan.
Other fans suggested musical chairs and restaurant seating could trigger Nolan into pure shock.
Here are a few more chair jokes worthy of a standing ovation.
Even the Joker is in on the gag.
One movie fan pointed out all the memorable sitting moments in Nolan's previous movies such as the Batman film The Dark Knight, Inception, and Interstellar, and Memento.
Another fan points out images of actor Robert Pattinson sitting own on location during the filming of Nolan's upcoming movie, Tenet.
Nolan has yet to publicly saying anything about his unusual no-chair rule, but it must be working in his favorite considering all the nominations and awards he's earned for his previous films.
Fans will have to wait to see how much his characters sit in his newest movie Tenet, which hits theaters on Aug. 12.
Discuss: Christopher Nolan's on-set chair ban sits well as a Twitter meme
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.