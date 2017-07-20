Christoper Nolan slams Netflix's 'mindless' movie policy

Warner Bros.

Director Christopher Nolan has sharply criticised Neflix's policy of releasing its movies in cinemas at the same time as making them available to stream online, calling it "untenable" and "pointless."

Speaking in no uncertain terms to IndieWire, Nolan says, "Netflix has a bizarre aversion to supporting theatrical films. They have this mindless policy of everything having to be simultaneously streamed and released, which is obviously an untenable model for theatrical presentation. So they're not even getting in the game, and I think they're missing a huge opportunity."

When asked if he would work with Netflix on a movie, he replied, "No, why would you? If you make a theatrical film, it's to be played in theatres."

"You can see that Amazon is very clearly happy to not make that same mistake," he said. "The theatres have a 90-day window [before its movies are released online]. It's a perfectly usable model. It's terrific."

Best known for the "Dark Knight" movies, Nolan's latest film "Dunkirk" is out this Friday.