No holiday season is complete without a crackling fire and a blissfully happy cat purring in front of it. But if you don't have a pet or a fireplace, you can still pretend by watching the internet-famous feline Lil BUB in her fifth annual yule log video.

The video "Lil BUB's Extraordinarily Magical Yule Log," posted Dec. 12, features the soothing sounds of Lil BUB purring in front of the burning wood, creating the perfect soundtrack for wrapping presents or sipping hot chocolate.

Lil BUB is a rather special cat due to a myriad of genetic anomalies that include an extreme case of dwarfism that gives her a "perma-kitten" appearance manifesting in short, stubby legs and a long body.

The unusual cat became an internet sensation thanks to her popularity on YouTube, Tumblr and Reddit.

She's even the star of her own documentary, "Lil BUB & Friendz," which won the Tribeca Online Festival Best Feature Film in 2013.

So sit back and enjoy this cuddly cat purr, snort, wheeze, sigh and snooze for over an hour.