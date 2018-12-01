For some of us, it's now the most wonderful time of the year! And what better way to usher in the holiday season than with a cozy Netflix Christmas movie night. We've gather here the Christmas movies you can watch, but on our full list of everything coming and leaving Netflix in December, we have the one-off specials listed for you. Netflix has something for everyone, whether you're looking for a cheesy made-for-TV movie sobfest, or something to keep your tiny elves entertained.
Classic Christmas
Sadly, there aren't too many iconic Christmas films on Netflix right now. But considering I rewatch both of these films every single December, I'll take it.
Love Actually
Look, do you really need to speak the same language to fall in love?
White Christmas
It isn't Christmas in my house until my sister and I sing along to "Sisters."
Netflix Originals
The Holiday Calendar
I thought Netflix's latest "original" movie did a pretty good job poking holes in some of the more superficial Christmas rom-coms.
Christmas Inheritance
I wouldn't think to put these two words together in a movie title, but two people will fall in love in last year's original Netflix movie.
The Christmas Prince
I would absolutely hate watch this one again. I'll hold out for the sequel. But it's here if you haven't seen or you want to relive it. Or here's a thoughtful refresher for you:
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Once that's done, it's time for the sequel plenty have already panned (for being exactly perfect), but millions of us will, of course, still watch.
The Princess Switch
Vanessa Hudgens plays a princess and an "ordinary" girl who look identical and decide to switch places. It isn't exactly an original plot, but this version has Christmas in it. It's probably not perfect for everyone, but it is a cute original spin on Parent Trap meets Hallmark cheesy movies.
The Christmas Chronicles
Kurt Russell will be playing Santa Claus and I'm 1,000% positive everyone should love this.
Christmas in the Wild
Premiere date TBD. Possibly next Christmas?
We don't know when it's coming, but it will star Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis.
Bah Humbug Christmas
Just in case you need a break from all your merriment!
Guilty Pleasure Christmas
If you're into these movies, you can probably just pick one out of a hat. The general format is Christmas + magic = finding true love. And then the couple kisses in the snow.
- A Christmas Star
- Holiday Breakup
- A Holiday Engagement
- Merry Kissmas
- Christmas With A View
- Christmas in the Smokies
- The Spirit of Christmas
- Christmas Crush
- You Can't Fight Christmas
- Dear Santa
- Miss Me This Christmas
- A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
Christmas Spirit
In case you were looking for Christmas films that focus a bit more on Christmas and family than true love.
- The Christmas Candle
- Angels in the Snow
- How Sarah Got Her Wings
- Christmas Ranch
- Holiday Baggage
- The Christmas Project
- 48 Christmas Wishes
Christmas Party Background Noise
Because you need something to pair with spiked eggnog, right?
Children Films
If you weren't aware, the Air Bud series is now 14 movies deep, including 3 about Christmas. You're welcome!
- Angela's Christmas
- Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Santa Claws
- Santa Buddies
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse
- Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
