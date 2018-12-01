For some of us, it's now the most wonderful time of the year! And what better way to usher in the holiday season than with a cozy Netflix Christmas movie night. We've gather here the Christmas movies you can watch, but on our full list of everything coming and leaving Netflix in December, we have the one-off specials listed for you. Netflix has something for everyone, whether you're looking for a cheesy made-for-TV movie sobfest, or something to keep your tiny elves entertained.

Classic Christmas

Sadly, there aren't too many iconic Christmas films on Netflix right now. But considering I rewatch both of these films every single December, I'll take it.

Look, do you really need to speak the same language to fall in love?

It isn't Christmas in my house until my sister and I sing along to "Sisters."

Netflix Originals

I thought Netflix's latest "original" movie did a pretty good job poking holes in some of the more superficial Christmas rom-coms.

I wouldn't think to put these two words together in a movie title, but two people will fall in love in last year's original Netflix movie.

I would absolutely hate watch this one again. I'll hold out for the sequel. But it's here if you haven't seen or you want to relive it. Or here's a thoughtful refresher for you:

Once that's done, it's time for the sequel plenty have already panned (for being exactly perfect), but millions of us will, of course, still watch.

Vanessa Hudgens plays a princess and an "ordinary" girl who look identical and decide to switch places. It isn't exactly an original plot, but this version has Christmas in it. It's probably not perfect for everyone, but it is a cute original spin on Parent Trap meets Hallmark cheesy movies.

Kurt Russell will be playing Santa Claus and I'm 1,000% positive everyone should love this.

Premiere date TBD. Possibly next Christmas?

We don't know when it's coming, but it will star Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis.

Bah Humbug Christmas

Just in case you need a break from all your merriment!

Guilty Pleasure Christmas

If you're into these movies, you can probably just pick one out of a hat. The general format is Christmas + magic = finding true love. And then the couple kisses in the snow.

Christmas Spirit

In case you were looking for Christmas films that focus a bit more on Christmas and family than true love.

Christmas Party Background Noise

Because you need something to pair with spiked eggnog, right?

Children Films

If you weren't aware, the Air Bud series is now 14 movies deep, including 3 about Christmas. You're welcome!

