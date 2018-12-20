Walmart

Heads up, shoppers: It's just five days till Christmas, so any gifts you're planning to buy, you'd better buy now. Have no fear: I've rounded up some of the best deals from stores' holiday sales. And if procrastination is your enemy, no worries: I've also collected six last-minute gifts you can print or email.

We're at the end of Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters and Walmart's 20 Days of Deals, and there still some great deals from Dell, Target, Amazon and other stores. Indeed, many Amazon devices are on sale at or near Black Friday prices, including the third-gen Echo Dot for just $30.

Here are the latest and greatest picks, followed by store-specific roundups. Note that CNET may receive commission from the sale of products featured on this page.

iPad 2018 (32GB) with 9.7-inch screen: $229 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's non-Pro iPad does everything most people want it for: web browsing, Netflix streaming and playing games from the App Store. Target had been selling it for $250, but Walmart's historic low is now the deal to beat. See at Walmart Apple iPad review

Amazon Echo Dot (second-gen): $20 (save $20) Taylor Martin/CNET Yep, last year's Dot is still one of this year's best deals -- as it has been since before Black Friday. This may be your last chance to scoop one up at this price, because in the new year Amazon will undoubtedly be focusing its attention on the third-gen model. See at Amazon Echo Dot review

Xbox One S Battlefield V console with Gears of War 4: $200 (save $100) Although Walmart still offers a variety of Xbox One S bundles (see below), Dell raised the ante today with this one, which includes not only the venerated Battlefield V, but also a digital copy of Gears of Wars 4. See at Dell Xbox One S review

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch: $43.95 (save $27) GameSpot A game Jeff Bakalar called "a damn masterpiece" (see review), Super Mario Odyssey is $45 at Walmart but even less at MassGenie. Just make sure to click the Power Deal button. See at MassGenie Super Mario Odyssey review

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET It was $5 less on Black Friday, but $25 for Amazon's Alexa-enabled streaming stick is still a pretty fantastic deal. As of today, however, it's showing "in stock on Dec. 25," so obviously it won't be delivered in time for Christmas. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $50 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET After a long stretch selling for $60, the Fire HD 8 is now the same price as Amazon's entry-level tablet, the Fire 7. But the HD 8 offers a bigger, better screen and faster performance. See at Amazon Fire HD 8 review

Google Pixel 3, 3 XL get their Black Friday prices back Sarah Tew/CNET The Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are discounted by $100 and $150 respectively on Google's store, bringing both high-end phones back to their Black Friday weekend prices -- $699 for the 3 and $749 for the 3 XL. They will remain at these prices until Dec. 22. Not bad for "the best Android phone of 2018." See at Google Google Pixel 3 review

Best Buy saved some of the best deals for last, including this 22-inch Insignia TV for $60. But here's the best bet:

Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display for $180 (save $70) Chris Monroe/CNET We've tested all of the impressive new Google Assistant smart displays this year -- Lenovo's was the first, and it's still a favorite. This is one of the best deals we've seen on the 10-inch model, though keep in mind it might be bigger than you'd want if counterspace comes at a premium in your kitchen. But the upgraded, bamboo backing looks really nice, so it's worth considering. See at Best Buy Lenovo Smart Display review

Game time! Walmart is still offering a $10 e-gift card with the purchase of various popular party games, including Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanity and Unstable Unicorns.

Meanwhile, you can still grab a solid Nintendo Switch bundle and big discounts on Samsung UHD TVs and Xbox One bundles. And in case you missed it at the top of this story, the iPad 2018 (32GB) is at an all-time low: $229.

Nintendo Switch, Labo and controller bundle: $340 (save $49) Walmart It's getting tough to find any kind of Switch deal, so Walmart's is worth a look. In addition to the console itself, you get your choice of three Labo kits and an Ematic wired controller. See at Walmart Nintendo Labo review

Samsung UHD TVs for up to $400 off Walmart is still offering up to $400 off a variety of UHD televisions, ranging from $400 to $1,400 depending on the model. The highest-end TVs appear to be offered at an even larger $1,000 off, which can be helpful if you were looking for a curved TV or just a Samsung set with a 55-inch screen. See at Walmart

Now playing: Watch this: How to save money on nearly everything you buy online

More great deals



CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!