Chrissy Teigen 'respectfully' tweets her hate for Fox News

Any publicity is good publicity.

All stars know this. Just ask Donald Trump.

Actually, speaking of the president, our divided times may have led to divided feelings even about publicity.

As my evidence, may I present a tweet from supermodel and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen?

She wasn't best pleased when she saw a tweet in which she'd been tagged. The tweet came from Fox News.

".@chrissyteigen speaks out against *for banning girls from boarding their flight because they wore leggings," it said. This concerned the story of United Airlines showing it had all the customer service skills and Twitter savvy of a hanging toenail.

Teigen, though, was unhappy with the brand association. It moved her so greatly that she created a reply that oozed charm.

"@FoxNews I respectfully ask you please don't ever tag me in anything, ever. Words cannot explain how much I detest you," she tweeted, demurely.

Some might muse that her words did, in fact, explain to a considerable extent how much Teigen isn't fond of Fox. Fox News didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

That wasn't the case with many Twitterati. They leaped upon her words with either joy or scorn.

Sample of the former, from Isabella Sohrbeck: "Slaaaaaaay girl."

Sample of the latter, courtesy of Sue Auzins: "back attach boobs hangin out no class teigen."

The lesson here is that now we must patrol our tags, as well as police our politicians. We must express our feelings, while trying to maintain our dignity.

Being a modern human can be too much sometimes.