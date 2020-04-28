Chrissy Teigen's banana bread is the best quarantine gift we could ask for

Cravings by Chrissy

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Like many Americans during the coronavirus quarantine, Chrissy Teigen has been staying home and cooking -- a lot. And just like the rest of us, even celebrities are having difficulty finding specific items in the grocery store, as many Americans have stocked up on ingredients.

Last month, the supermodel and author jokingly posted on Twitter that she was in dire need of romaine lettuce -- and would trade anyone who had any a loaf of her famous banana bread.

I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Twitter user Chris Klemens came through for her, posting a photo of himself holding an unopened bag of romaine. After confirming that the photo was, indeed, taken recently, Teigen accepted the swap.

how do I know this isn’t an old pic of u an romaine, hold up something timely https://t.co/B9BUAuJ488 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

But this was only the beginning of this saga. Soon after approving Klemens' romaine, Teigen tweeted that she only had enough bananas to make one loaf of bread -- and her husband John Legend was unhappy to be losing out on some straight-out-of-the-oven banana bread. So instead of simply giving away an entire banana bread, Teigen pleaded with Klemens, asking if she could trade half a loaf for the aforementioned romaine. "I'll throw in a slice of pie," Teigen added. Klemens seems to have accepted this change of plan, and the trade was thus made (and obviously documented on Twitter, with plenty of social distance between the two parties).

Those who followed this romaine-and-banana-bread escapade might now, in fact, be craving a loaf of warm banana bread. Luckily, Teigen already shared her famous banana bread recipe with the world in 2017. You might have to bake it yourself -- no romaine required -- but at least you'll still have banana bread. Teigen's version boasts plenty of mashed brown bananas, a box of vanilla instant pudding, shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and is plopped into a Bundt pan for maximum moistness.

Once it's out, share with those you've been quarantined with. And who knows: Maybe you'll be searching for some romaine lettuce from your neighbor, and you'll have to make a trade yourself. At least now you've got the Twitter-endorsed banana bread to seal the deal.

See how Chowhound's executive editor Hana Asbrink makes banana bread: