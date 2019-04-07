Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan hint at Rush Hour 4

Is it Rush Hour again?

Fans of the Chris Tucker-Jackie Chan movie series were thrilled to see social media posts on Sunday that suggested there could be a fourth action comedy in the Rush Hour saga.

On Twitter, Tucker posted a photo of the stars together with the simple caption, "Today is Jackie's birthday. I want to wish my boy Jackie Chan a Happy Birthday!!"

But on Facebook and Instagram, Tucker was more specific -- and a bit of a tease. The actor posted a photo of the two actors both holding up four fingers. Many fans took that to mean Rush Hour 4 could be coming. The original Rush Hour came out in 1998, followed by Rush Hour 2 in 2001, and Rush Hour 3 in 2007.

Fans commenting on the Instagram and Facebook posts seem ready for a fourth film.

"Does that mean it's really happening?" wrote an Instagram user who goes by manny_2018_db. "I been waiting so long for this!!

"Words cannot express how happy I am!!" wrote Brooks Brannan on Facebook. "I can quote every single Rush Hour."

A representative for Tucker did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Back in February 2018, Tucker said a fourth film was planned.

"This is gonna be the rush of all rushes," Tucker said on ESPN podcast The Plug. "Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don't ever forget it."