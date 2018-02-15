Chris Rock’s first comedy special in 10 years hits Netflix

Netflix

It's hard to beat Netflix with its selection of comedy specials. Chris Rock's last stand-up special came out way back in 2008. The new special has a more subdued Rock riffing on topics ranging from his divorce to race relations to bullying.

Netflix also has a new original show called "Everything Sucks!" The exclamation point is in the title, I'm not being emphatic. The show seems reminiscent of "Freaks and Geeks," although Judd Apatow is not involved.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Speaking of Judd Apatow, Netflix announced that the final season of his series "Love" will arrive on Mar. 9. Two seasons are already available if you want to watch two people fumble their way through a relationship.

