Chris Pratt and Tom Holland react to Pixar's new Onward trailer

Disney/Pixar

Pixar Animation Studios has teased a brand new trailer for its upcoming film Onward starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. In a video posted to Instagram Wednesday, Pixar shows how Pratt and Holland reacted to the teaser, which will drop Thursday.

"Have you seen this yet?" Pratt asks Holland before they watch the trailer.

"I look so sweet!" Holland says about his character. "I love this so much," he adds later about the movie.

The first trailer for Onward was dropped in May by the Disney-owned studio, setting up the film's urban-fantasy world where their dog is a dragon, pegasus fights for air space with planes and unicorns are the equivalent of racoons.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars Pratt and Holland voice teenage elf brothers who head on a road trip to run a "really fast and strange errand" that turns into a quest.

Having two of the Avengers -- Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord -- reunite for Onward brought more fun to the voices, Onward writer and director Dan Scanlon reportedly told People in May. Their character traits are "the exact opposite," the director, who also headed up Monsters University, reportedly said.

Louis-Dreyfus, who voiced Princess Atta in Pixar's A Bug's Life, is providing the voice for the brothers' mom.

Pixar provided the basic details of Onward back in Dec. 2018 via a tweet, and we got a small glimpse of Onward footage during Disney's D23 Expo in August.

Onward will be released on March 6, 2020.