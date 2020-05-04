Chris Hemsworth would be 'pretty stoked' to make Extraction sequel or prequel

Courtesy Netflix

Chris Hemsworth says he's thrilled with the response to his recently released Netflix thriller, Extraction, and he'd be excited to sign on again for a second film. "There's been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things," Hemsworth said in a thank-you video posted to Instagram. "And all I can say is -- who knows? But with this amount of support, it's something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into."

Warning: Possible Extraction spoilers ahead.

Hemsworth plays mercenary Tyler Rake, who risks his life to rescue young Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian crime lord. Rake's fate is left unclear at the end of the film -- probably why he discussed "prequels" as well as "sequels" as a second-film possibility -- though it seems likely he survived.

A second Extraction film would seem to make sense on many levels. Hemsworth is enthused, and so are viewers. And it's a bit of an MCU reunion. Hemsworth, of course, plays Thor in many Marvel movies, and Extraction was written by Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Joe Russo, who also produced, along with his brother, Anthony.

Hemsworth called Extraction, "the number one film on the planet right now," adding, "it looks like it's going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing."

While a spokesperson for Netflix was unable to confirm exact viewership numbers, the company has tweeted about Extraction's success.

"Tyler Rake is kicking ass," a tweet from the official NetflixFilm Twitter account stated. "Extraction is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix -- with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks."

Critical reaction was mixed, sometimes in the same review. Forbes contributor Scott Mendelson called the film's plot a "white savior narrative," but also praised the feature as a "polished, visually appealing and exquisitely choreographed action-adventure movie."