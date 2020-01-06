Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million toward Australia's fire-fighting efforts

Marvel Studios

Leave it to Thor to help Australian fire victims. Thor: Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth revealed in a video he shared on social media on Monday that he's donating $1 million to help those in need as bushfires continue to destroy much of rural Australia.

"Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia," Hemsworth wrote. "My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated."

Hemsworth included a special link his social media accounts for fans to click on and find out how they can also help "fire fighters, organizations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time."

Hemsworth's upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder -- directed by Taika Waititi -- was originally scheduled to film in Australia, but the fires will possibly change the filming schedule.

The fires in Australia have burned over 15 million acres of bush (about twice the size of Belgium), destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 21 people.