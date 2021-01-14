Chris Evans says report he'll return as Captain America is 'news to me'

Jay Maidment

Not so fast, Cap fans. Actor Chris Evans apparently addressed rumors he may return as Captain America in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe film in a tweet sent Thursday. Although Evans simply wrote "news to me," he likely is responding to an exclusive Deadline report. The publication cites unnamed sources who say Evans may take a cue from Robert Downey Jr., who appeared as Iron Man in films where his character wasn't the main focus.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Evans didn't go into any detail, and Marvel did not respond to a request for comment.

Apparently the idea of Evans' return -- and his apparent denial -- struck a chord with fans. In less than 20 minutes, Evans' response had been liked more than 47,000 times.

Before Evans' response, Cap fans on social media seemed intrigued by the idea of the character's return, with some debating how it could happen. Evans' Captain America traveled back in time in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, returning to the movie's timeline as a senior citizen after living the life of his dreams with Peggy Carter.

"Like seriously! Who cares about timelines?" wrote one Twitter user. "It's a Marvel movie. I just wanna see my favorite Chris in T-shirts two sizes too small."

