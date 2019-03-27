Chris Evans jokes that Iron Man kills Captain America in Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios

Fans already know which superheroes died from Thanos' killer snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but who will die in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame is anyone's guess.

Captain America's fate does seem sealed, especially after Chris Evans said last year he'd be done playing the character after Endgame. And now the actor has a theory how Captain America will be killed. Evans joked he had to stop watching some of the finished Endgame footage because Iron Man ends up killing Captain America.

"After I die by Tony's hand, I just said, 'You know what? I can't watch this,'" he joked in a recent interview.

"I should make it clear that this is a joke, even if it feels like the kind of joke that could turn out to be true," Evans explained. "I can't believe they even cut together a trailer because so much of it is a visual spoiler. Probably shouldn't have even said that."

While Evans is clearly kidding about how Captain America will die, fans probably recall there's no love lost between his character and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man/Tony Stark in previous MCU films.

But in real life, their friendship changed Evans' life forever. In the interview, Evan said that after turning down the Captain America twice, he got an encouraging phone call from Downey Jr., who convinced him to finally take the role.

Whether Captain America dies from a time travel glitch or something more dire, Evans is quick to hint that his end as the superhero will be emotional.

"It's hard. Seeing my own death," Evans said in the interview. "It's going to be a long movie, that's for sure. The first edit clocked in over three hours. My funeral's like an hour."

Wait, was that another joke?

We'll all just have to wait and see what happens to Captain America and the rest of the gang when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters worldwide on April 26. For more plot theories, characters reveals and news check out our Avengers: Endgame movie guide.