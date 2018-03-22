Chris Evans is done playing Captain America after 'Avengers 4'

Marvel/Disney

Captain America looks to be in all kinds of trouble as he battles Thanos in the new trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War." But Cap is unsinkable, right? Right?

Hold that thought.

While actor Chris Evans has already filmed scenes for April's "Infinity War" and the yet-unnamed "Avengers 4," due in theaters in 2019, he told the New York Times in an article published Thursday that he's moving on after that.

"You want to get off the train before they push you off," Evans told the Times, adding that after some reshoots in the fall for Avengers 4, he expects to be done playing Cap.

Whatever that could mean for the character's life or death in the film of course remains unknown, but it's been long rumored that "Avengers 4" could mean the end for some super-powered names. And don't worry too much, most comic characters have ways of rising from the dead. Right, Henry Cavill?

As for Evans himself, he's about to make his Broadway debut in "Lobby Hero," a play about four workers on the graveyard shift. Though as Captain America he started out clean-cut, then grew a beard, for his role as a cop in the play, he sports a mustache. And likes it.

"People don't recognize me at all," he told the Times. "I can look them right in the eye -- it's like I'm invisible."