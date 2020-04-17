Chris D'Elia's new comedy special is up on Netflix

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: You may know that HBO is streaming 500 hours of programming for free, but how do you access that content? It turns out that you can just use the HBO Now app. You don't need to create a login or account to use it. Alternatively, HBO content is also available through Amazon Prime and Hulu's apps as well.

Speaking of Hulu, here are some titles that are going offline at the start of May: The Bridget Jones trilogy, My Best Friend's Wedding and everybody's favorite, Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter. Watch them while you still can!

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Netflix also has a very weird reality show Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for April 2020

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)