Chocolate-marshmallow Pepsi is coming, because it's still 2020

Twitter

Look, it's better than murder hornets. Or movies about a suddenly sexy Colonel Sanders. In fact, the latest weird news to come out of 2020 might actually sound delicious to some, and soda-pressing to others. After receiving a requested 2,021 (to match the upcoming year) retweets on Thursday, Pepsi announced it'll make Pepsi "Cocoa" Cola, a cola drink flavored with chocolate and marshmallow.

"What's sweeter than saying 'bye' to the worst year ever?" the tweet asked. "Pepsi 'Cocoa' Cola -- the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen. Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we'll make a batch."

What’s sweeter than saying “bye” to the worst year ever? Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola - the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen.



Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we’ll make a batch.#PepsiCocoaCola pic.twitter.com/WbZeGDGxVM — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 17, 2020

The internet loves a challenge, so Pepsi quickly received the asked-for number and announced it would be making the drink.

"Well, it looks like you're all pretty thirsty for some Pepsi 'Cocoa' Cola," the company wrote in a follow-up. "Stay tuned for details coming in 2021!"

Well, it looks like you’re all pretty thirsty for some Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola. Stay tuned for details coming in 2021! — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 17, 2020

Pepsi describes the drink as "a delicious blend of cocoa (and hint of marshmallow) mixed with Pepsi cola." And it can't be a coincidence that the name "Cocoa Cola" sounds an awful lot like Pepsi's big rival, Coca-Cola. Pretty sly, drink marketers.

No word yet on when the new drink will pour into stores.