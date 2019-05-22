Chip designer reportedly tells staff to suspend Huawei business

Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images

A UK chip designer told employees it was stopping its business dealings with Huawei, a report said Wednesday.

Arm, whose designs form the foundation of the processors in most mobile devices, is suspending "all active contracts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements" with the embattled Chinese phone maker following President Donald Trump's ban.

The company confirmed via email that it's "complying with all of the latest regulations set forth by the U.S. government," but didn't have any further comment.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.