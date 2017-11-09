studioEAST / Getty Images

There's someone who still believes in Snapchat's creators.

Chinese tech behemoth, Tencent, has taken a 12 percent stake in Snap, the company that gave us disappearing messages first, reported the Financial Times. Tencent sits among China's three biggest tech companies along with Baidu and Alibaba, collectively known as BAT.

The news, revealed in Snap's quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, comes after the company posted disappointing results of its growth this quarter.

It's not Tencent's first investment in a US company, having bought a five percent stake in Tesla in March. Tencent, the creator of popular Chinese mobile game, Honour of Kings, also owns Riot Games, the makers of League of Legends.

Now Playing: Watch this: Snapchat World Lenses let you creep out your friends...

It's no secret that Tencent has been making efforts to expand to the US. Also the owner of Chinese messaging platform, WeChat, Tencent brought its digital payment service, WeChat Pay, to the country earlier this year.

In the filing, Snap said it has "long been inspired by the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of Tencent."

Tencent president Martin Lau said the company "looks forward to sharing ideas and experiences." This could come in the form of a collaboration between both companies on mobile games and news feed, according to a statement obtained by Reuters.

CNET has reached out to Tencent and Snap for comments.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

Logging Out: Welcome to the crossroads of online life and the afterlife.