Chinese rocket sends memes and jokes crashing to Earth

It might seem odd to find humor in an out-of-control Chinese rocket that's set to slam into the Earth, but welcome to the internet. The discarded body of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket is expected to slam into the Earth's atmosphere on Saturday evening -- likely into the Pacific Ocean, not into your backyard doghouse -- and some social-media users are passing the time with jokes and memes.

What's in the weather forecast? "Partly cloudy with a chance of #ChineseRocket as we head into the morning."

Partly cloudy with a chance of #ChineseRocket as we head into the morning pic.twitter.com/4QPaDuOaVv — orbit strln (@5trln) May 9, 2021

Some familiar memes naturally were repurposed for the purpose.

Some people really saw the rocket pass by, and some ... well, didn't.

Okay finally I saw the rocket passing by my city ☄️🌍



#ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/qkXp6HpVDS — A.Karim (كريم) 加利夢 (@Karim3liy) May 9, 2021

Some envisioned what the scientists were thinking.

Scientists currently explaining the estimated path of the #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/v95UkVsITa — Ben Chase (@BenGChase) May 9, 2021

And there was plenty of wondering about where exactly the rocket would crash. "Honestly if this #ChineseRocket doesn't land on me, I'm going to be disappointed," wrote one Twitter user.

Honestly if this #ChineseRocket doesn’t land on me, I’m going to be disappointed pic.twitter.com/xf9gWGmysd — Caity 🏳️‍🌈 (@AbsurdlyHappy) May 9, 2021

Y’all I just heard a firework go off and I thought I was a goner... #ChineseRocket #ChineseRocketFalling pic.twitter.com/ixVxcY9UfC — lovebeauty (@style_smile33) May 9, 2021

Was it Tom Petty that sang, "the waiting is the hardest part"?

Trying to fast forward to the part where the #ChineseRocket explodes so I can finally go to bed. pic.twitter.com/mlUbK59V0d — Kristin (@KristinM1) May 9, 2021

why am i tracking the #ChineseRocket like i'm tracking an amazon order 💀 pic.twitter.com/HWujaclNHa — Christianpm1406 (@christianpm1406) May 9, 2021

We'll keep you posted...