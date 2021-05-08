Chinese rocket sends memes and jokes crashing to Earth

It might seem odd to find humor in an out-of-control Chinese rocket that's set to slam into the Earth, but welcome to the internet. The discarded body of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket is expected to slam into the Earth's atmosphere on Saturday evening -- likely into the Pacific Ocean, not into your backyard doghouse -- and some social-media users are passing the time with jokes and memes.
What's in the weather forecast? "Partly cloudy with a chance of #ChineseRocket as we head into the morning."
Some familiar memes naturally were repurposed for the purpose.
Some people really saw the rocket pass by, and some ... well, didn't.
Some envisioned what the scientists were thinking.
And there was plenty of wondering about where exactly the rocket would crash. "Honestly if this #ChineseRocket doesn't land on me, I'm going to be disappointed," wrote one Twitter user.
Was it Tom Petty that sang, "the waiting is the hardest part"?
We'll keep you posted...