Chinese rocket crashes to Earth, brings payload of jokes and memes

It might seem odd to find humor in an out-of-control Chinese rocket that slammed into Earth, but welcome to the internet. Debris from the discarded body of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere Saturday night, falling just west of the Maldives. Naturally, both before and after the crash, social media passed the time with jokes and memes.

What's in the weather forecast? "Partly cloudy with a chance of #ChineseRocket as we head into the morning."

Partly cloudy with a chance of #ChineseRocket as we head into the morning pic.twitter.com/4QPaDuOaVv — orbit strln (@5trln) May 9, 2021

Some familiar memes naturally were repurposed for the purpose.

Some people really saw the rocket pass by, and some ... well, didn't.

Okay finally I saw the rocket passing by my city ☄️🌍



#ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/qkXp6HpVDS — A.Karim (كريم) 加利夢 (@Karim3liy) May 9, 2021

And before it fell, there was plenty of wondering about where exactly the rocket would crash. "Honestly if this #ChineseRocket doesn't land on me, I'm going to be disappointed," wrote one Twitter user.

Honestly if this #ChineseRocket doesn’t land on me, I’m going to be disappointed pic.twitter.com/xf9gWGmysd — Caity 🏳️‍🌈 (@AbsurdlyHappy) May 9, 2021

People playing hot potato by watching the rocket fly across countries hoping it will pass by their city #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/QhJ1oWcAK4 — crystal (@crystalmelodyy) May 9, 2021

Y’all I just heard a firework go off and I thought I was a goner... #ChineseRocket #ChineseRocketFalling pic.twitter.com/ixVxcY9UfC — lovebeauty (@style_smile33) May 9, 2021

Was it Tom Petty that sang, "the waiting is the hardest part"?

Trying to fast forward to the part where the #ChineseRocket explodes so I can finally go to bed. pic.twitter.com/mlUbK59V0d — Kristin (@KristinM1) May 9, 2021

why am i tracking the #ChineseRocket like i'm tracking an amazon order 💀 pic.twitter.com/HWujaclNHa — Christianpm1406 (@christianpm1406) May 9, 2021

And once the rocket made its appearance, a fresh crop of jokes hit social media. "We were on the edge all day for the Chinese Rocket to end up landing in the Indian Ocean," said one Twitter user."

We were on the edge all day for the Chinese Rocket to end up landing in the Indian Ocean. #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/N3O2AwpoV2 — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) May 9, 2021

When you realize the #ChineseRocket didn’t hit you and you have to go to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/lbZAQzZpf0 — Chase Matthews 🎙 (@onairchase) May 9, 2021

it landed in the indian ocean 😔why couldn’t it land on me bruh #ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/NMInDxE6bI — SodaStringCan (@SodaString) May 9, 2021

When you wait all night for the #ChineseRocket to hit you but it didn’t pic.twitter.com/BlruR1YpeB — Fiza (@i_love2suffer) May 9, 2021