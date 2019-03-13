CNET también está disponible en español.

Chinese restaurants caught using fake delivery app licenses

Up to 35,000 restaurants got away with using a fake license or no license at all.

A delivery guy of Meituan Waimai is waiting for red light.

A food delivery driver in China.

 Getty Images/Zhang Peng

China has more problems when it comes to food.

The country's food regulator has discovered up to 35,000 restaurants illegally using food delivery apps with a fake license or no license at all.

China's Beijing Market Supervision Administration also blamed these food delivery services for not having a strict inspection system to review its vendors, reported the South China Morning Post.

China has long been plagued cases by fake rice, milk powderrecycled cooking oil and even tainted fast food, and as a result, has been taking food safety very seriously, and even uses blockchain technology to prevent food fraud.

The offending restaurants were not identified, but delivery apps such as Meituan Dianping, China's version of Deliveroo, has vowed to strengthen its inspection system as well as set up food safety insurance for users.

